The Las Vegas Raiders are going through a tough time with a losing record of 1-2 after losing in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers by 18-23. Now, to make matters worse, Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol.

However, it’s not the end of the world for the Raiders. They still have time to break the losing streak without Jimmy Garoppolo in the upcoming Week 4. The options to replace him are as good as he is.

The Las Vegas Raiders are not favorites, but they were supposed to have a better start to the season. They won the first game of the season against the Denver Broncos, but things fell apart after that.

Who could replace Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4?

According to Adam Schefter and information revealed by Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol and that means he will probably not be available for Week 4. The backup to replace him is Brian Hoyer, who has vast experience as a backup since 2009 and was Garoppolo’s teammate on the New England Patriots.

The other option in case Hoyer cannot play is rookie Aidan O’Connell. He played college football at Purdue, where he set school records for passing yards in a season (2,741), touchdown passes in a season (26), and passing yardage in a game (447). O’Connell was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will the Raiders play the Patriots in 2023?

Yes, the Raiders will play the Patriots in 2023. They will play on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. In that game the Raiders are favorites due to the bad situation the Patriots are going through. The broadcast will be on CBS and free with Fubo 7-day trial.

What is Garoppolo’s contract with the Raiders like?

Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2023. The contract includes $45 million in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $24.25 million. His contract is one of the most expensive in the NFL, but the Raiders were willing to pay top dollar for a quarterback who has proven that he can win games.