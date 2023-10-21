The Arizona Cardinals are in a difficult situation entering Week 7, as they will not have their starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, available due to a knee injury. They will have to use a backup for the Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

So far, the Cardinals are mired in a 1-5 record, and it is unlikely that they will get out of that record without Murray. They need the talent of their quarterback, but there is still a long time before he returns permanently.

In Week 6, the Cardinals lost another game, falling on the road to the Los Angeles Rams 26-9. It was the third consecutive loss since the Cardinals’ victory against the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 in Week 3.

Who replaces Kyler Murray in Week 7?

According to Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals will definitely not use Kyler Murray in the Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, they will return to using Joshua Dobbs, who has been playing as a starter since Week 1.

Kyler Murray is returning from an ACL injury, and it was expected that at some point he would be available to play in the regular season. However, it appears that has not happened yet. In 2022, Murray suffered a torn ACL in Week 14, which ended his season.

Murray is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. He is a skilled passer with a quick release and good accuracy. He is also a dangerous runner, with excellent speed and agility. Murray is a threat to score every time he has the ball in his hands.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, Murray has established himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. He has led the Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021, and he has been selected to two Pro Bowls (2020, 2021).

How will the Cardinals fare without Kyler Murray?

The Cardinals are already struggling with a 1-5 record, and it is unlikely that they will improve without Murray. He is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL, and his absence will have a major impact on the offense. The Cardinals will need to rely on their running game and defense to keep them competitive.

When will Kyler Murray return?

The Cardinals have not given a specific timetable for Murray’s return, but it is unlikely that he will be back before Week 10 or 11. He is still recovering from a torn ACL, and the Cardinals are taking a cautious approach with his rehab.