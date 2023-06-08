It’s been a while since the Cleveland Browns last had a legit superstar, and we’re not talking just about the NFL field. That’s why the loss of legendary Jim Brown was such a big blow.

Brown made his presence felt outside of the gridiron as well. He was an advocate for minority rights and even a big celebrity. But he was also a great human being first and foremost.

That’s why this season could have a special meaning for Myles Garrett and company. Recently, the team’s stars opened up on how much Brown meant to them and the organization.

Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Open Up On Jim Brown’s Legacy

“Jim Brown was everything here,” Garrett said. “It’s in the name. At the end of the day he was, I believe, the very first person to call me to tell me that I was coming here and that they were glad to have me be a Cleveland Brown and be a part of this organization. That still means a lot to me.“

“That’s as great as it gets, as a football player, as a man, as a spokesman for inequality for civil rights, I mean he has done it all,” the pass-rusher added. “He’s been the blueprint, he’s been the role model for a lot of us as players and as men. So we look up to him, we’re very sad about his passing, and we are still going to try and do our best for him.”

If that wasn’t enough praise already, Browns star Nick Chubb said that he would now have a bigger purpose to give it his best on the field, stating that he’ll play for him from now on:

“The most impactful thing is probably just stand for what you believe in. He was a strong man. He stood for a lot of things, and he was himself. I think that’s the biggest thing I take from him. Just always be true to yourself. I’m definitely playing for him from here on out,” Chubb said.

The Browns already had more than enough motivation to get the job done next season. But an extra push is always welcome, and they’ll now look to make the legendary RB proud.