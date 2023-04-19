The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing season, but Myles Garrett wasn’t the reason why they weren’t competitive. Unfortunately for him, he got injured during the Pro Bowl and his update wasn’t very encouraging.

The expectations were very high for the Cleveland Browns after trading for Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans. Although the quarterback was too rusty to help the team avoid finishing just at 7-10. Another bad thing for them was Myles Garrett’s injury.

Cleveland was expected to make a big jump last year to go for the AFC North title. However, they weren’t good enough to seriously challenge the Cincinnati Bengals. They also ended last in the division since they couldn’t even top the Baltimore Ravens or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In all those underwhelming performances the pass rusher could clearly be left out. Garrett continued being among the best in the league going after quarterbacks. His season granted him a Pro Bowl nod, but it didn’t go well for him.

Garrett updates status after injuring at the Pro Bowl

Garrett is the player that appears as the hope for the Browns to remain contenders at least in the division. That’s why his participation in the revamped Pro Bowl Games was frustrating for the fans. The defensive end was part of an obstacle race where he ended up suffering a foot injury.

He avoided surgery, although the dislocated big toe taught him a lesson. The 2017 first overall pick shared where he stands right now with the recovery, while also addressing the problem he had on his shoulder in the shocking car crash he had mid-season.

"I got more beef with the Pro Bowl and messing up my toe than I do with the shoulder right now. I think the shoulder will be just fine. The toe is the most nagging thing trying to get out there, do agility, run and plant, stuff that I can do, but it's just nagging stuff. It's just frustrating”, Garrett said. He then gave a hopeful message: “By the time season rolls around, I don't think any of that will be an issue". Despite he thinks it will be solved for the season, it's a bit concerning that the toe still hurts since the Pro Bowl Games were on February 5.