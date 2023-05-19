Jim Brown, an unforgettable legend of the NFL, passed away this Friday. He was born on February 17 of 1936 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and became one of the first superstars in football. He was not only a sports symbol, but also an extraordinary activist.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever”, was the message from the NFL on social media.

Brown played his entire career for the Cleveland Browns (1957-1965) and won an NFL championship in 1964. He is considered by many experts as the greatest running back and player who ever took the field.

What was Jim Brown’s cause of death?

Jim Brown was 87-years old and died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles. “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband” Monique Brown said in a statement on Friday.

“He passed peacefully last night at our L.A. home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

Jim Brown was named to the Pro Bowl every season he played in the league. Furthermore, he won the Most Valuable Player award three times during his illustrious career.