The Colorado Buffaloes are nearing the end of their season, and from there, many players will begin making decisions about their future in the NCAAF. Shedeur Sanders, the talented QB of the team, is aware of the talent surrounding him, which is why he has warned NFL franchises about the qualities of his offensive teammates.

Sanders attended the press conference ahead of the BYU game for the Valero Alamo Bowl, and when asked by Ryan Koenigsberg about the qualities of his receivers, the QB made it clear why they should be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“LaJohntay for sure he’s going to get open. He’s a threat all over the field,” the QB made it clear about LaJohntay Wester, who finished second on the team behind Travis Hunter in yardage, receptions, and touchdowns.

Additionally, he praised the work done by Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr.: “Definitely a 50-50 ball guy,” Sanders said of Sheppard. “I know how to turn that switch on for him. Through good, bad, through everything, he overcame a lot this season.”

“He hasn’t been able to show his best yet,” Sanders said about Horn Jr. “So maybe it’s not the perfect time right now for him to hit his peak. Maybe it’s Year 3, Year 4 in the league if we’re on the same team for him to maximize his full potential. He’s able to get open, and when he’s healthy he’s very unstoppable and it’s tough to guard him in man coverage.”

Sanders reveals his decision to play against BYU

At this point in the season, and considering that Shedeur Sanders is a candidate for the upcoming NFL Draft, many quarterbacks choose not to play in the Bowls to protect their future prospects. However, Deion‘s son made his stance clear regarding the Valero Alamo Bowl.

“I don’t do what other people do,” Sanders said Thursday. “Even from the beginning, we went to a HBCU and I had every offer in the country. So I don’t really care what other people do. I’ll say it’s about the team, and it’s about everything I stand for. You know, it is about equality. And just because they’re projecting X, Y, and Z, that don’t mean I can’t play with my X, Y, and Zs. You get what I’m saying? I got to play with my receivers. I’ve got to be able to play with the team, the O-line, everything like that because we may not ever have a chance to play again together on the same team.“

He also added: “So it’s about cherishing the moment. It’s about knowing this is the final collegiate game, and each and every game we left it all out there. There’s no regret. I don’t ever want to go anywhere with regret, so that’s the thing. If I felt like anything negative, I wouldn’t have played this year. I was going first round last year regardless anyway, so, you feel me? It’s no difference. I would have just went.”

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas.

“We happen to have two players that are probably gonna be the first two picks of the NFL Draft,” the Buffaloes QB said per Reuters. “And they have received, I think, the highest number of coverage that has ever been covered in college football. … It far exceeds anyone [who] has ever played this game of college football.”