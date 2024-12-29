The season for the Colorado Buffaloes in the NCAAF has finally come to an end. And, as few expected, the final result was a loss to the BYU Cougars. Despite not achieving the sporting goal, head coach Deion Sanders undoubtedly raised the bar for the program.

After the game, where his team ultimately lost 36-14 in the Valero Alamo Bowl, it was the coach himself who spoke with the press and made it clear the expectations generated by this team during the campaign.

“We’ve established expectation, so now you expect us to perform a certain way,” Sanders said postgame. “You expect us to win. You expect us to be exciting. You expect us to be a lot more disciplined than we displayed today. You just have expectations of us now. That’s what we’ve established.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead to next year for the Buffaloes, Coach Prime knows he will no longer have Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, both projected to be high picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. As a result, he will aim to assemble the most competitive roster possible to improve on this campaign.

Buffaloes Head Football Coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime on the sideline during the contest as the host UCLA Bruins defeat the visiting University of Colorado Buffaloes 28-16 on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement

“We’re just trying to develop these young men, win games, make sure they’re consistent men in the community with their relationships, with their families, and then school,” the head coach continued. “Trust me, to get an education. We don’t think about it like that. We’re thankful we play a role in that, but that does not enter our mindset, not one bit.”

Advertisement

see also Sun Devils QB Sam Leavitt issues strong warning to Longhorns' Quinn Ewers ahead of Peach Bowl

Coach Prime stated what these two years in Boulder have taught him

Deion Sanders’ arrival at the Colorado program undoubtedly marked a revolution, not only in terms of performance but also in human impact. Securing their first Bowl appearance since he became head coach of the Buffaloes, Coach Prime made it clear what lessons these two years leading the program have taught him.

Advertisement

“Patience,” the HC said. “They’ve taught me a tremendous amount of patience, and they taught me about forgiveness. There’s a lot of young men, a lot of things transpired that you guys don’t know about and aren’t privy to, but I’m a tremendous forgiving person, and I absolutely love these guys.”

“You don’t understand, you never get an opportunity to see the subtle ‘I love yous’ that go on between us pregame and postgame and practice and this week’s preparation and all of the OBs,” Sanders continued. “Original Buffs, how thankful and appreciative they were that they got an opportunity to come participate in a week of bowl festivities. Patience and forgiveness and just overall love, man. That’s what they’ve taught me,” Sanders concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shedeur explains why he chose to play in the Bowl

It was well known that both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter would continue their careers in the NFL next year, as both players declared for the upcoming Draft. Despite this, they chose to play in the game against BYU, and the QB made it clear the reasons behind his decision.

“Yeah, we started it so we had to finish it,” Sanders said postgame. “That was simply it, no matter what it was, if it was the other way around and we was up, we were still going to play regardless.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Sanders made it clear what his career beyond Boulder will mean from now on: “I think time away will because right now we’re all in this situation and we just came from a loss, so that’s kind of what’s on the forefront of our minds,” Sanders said. “But I would say within the next week when we’re all separated, when we’re all not together anymore, then I feel like I’ll go back and be able to think about those times.”