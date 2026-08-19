NY Giants confirm Daniel Faalele trade terms

The Giants are moving on from one of John Harbaugh’s offseason additions, sending Daniel Faalele to Jacksonville in a trade that gives New York a future draft pick.

The New York Giants have made another roster move ahead of the 2026 NFL season, trading offensive guard Daniel Faalele to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Giants officially confirmed the deal Wednesday, noting that it remains pending a physical.

Faalele joined New York earlier this offseason after signing a one-year contract in April, reuniting with head coach John Harbaugh after spending the previous two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Faalele’s departure comes after just over four months with the Giants. The 6-foot-8, 370-pound offensive lineman had been competing for a backup role after New York selected Francis Mauigoa in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, while Jon Runyan Jr. remained another option at guard. The trade gives the Giants another future draft asset while opening a roster spot as the team continues to shape its roster before the regular season.

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Giants trade Daniel Faalele

For Jacksonville, the move is primarily about adding experience and depth to an offensive line dealing with injuries. The Jaguars recently lost guard Patrick Mekari to back surgery, creating a need for additional help up front. Faalele brings significant NFL experience, having appeared in 66 games and started 35 during his career, including 34 starts over his final two seasons in Baltimore.

The trade also represents a quick change for Faalele, who followed Harbaugh from Baltimore to New York this offseason. Despite that connection, he was unable to secure a prominent role with the Giants and became expendable as the team’s competition at guard developed. Jacksonville now gets an experienced lineman who could provide an immediate option during the preseason and into the regular season.

For the Giants, the sixth-round selection gives the organization another piece to work with in the 2027 NFL Draft. New York also immediately used the roster spot created by the trade to claim defensive lineman Ben Barten off waivers from the Jets, showing that the move was part of a broader effort to continue adjusting the roster ahead of the 2026 campaign.