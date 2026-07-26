NY Giants receive concerning Malik Nabers injury update after WR avoided PUP list

The New York Giants avoided the worst-case scenario with Malik Nabers, but fans shouldn't celebrate just yet.

The New York Giants delivered encouraging news when they decided not to place star wide receiver Malik Nabers on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of the start of 2026 training camp.

At first glance, the decision appeared to signal that Nabers was close to making a full recovery from the right knee injury that limited him late last season. Many fans immediately viewed the move as confirmation that the Giants’ top offensive weapon would be ready to participate without restrictions.

However, a new report suggests the situation may not be quite that simple. While avoiding the PUP list is undoubtedly a positive sign, it does not necessarily mean Nabers has fully recovered or will immediately return to full football activities.

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Malik Nabers still not fully healthy

According to Giants insider Dan Duggan, the team’s decision provides flexibility rather than confirmation that Nabers is completely healthy. The report indicates that the Giants can gradually increase Nabers’ workload instead of limiting him exclusively to rehabilitation activities.

“My understanding on Nabers is this doesn’t mean he’ll be 100 percent ready for the start of camp. But avoiding the PUP list will give the team more flexibility to integrate him into practice as he progresses. If he was on PUP, he’d be restricted to rehab work with trainers during practices.”

Giants remain hopeful despite injury concerns

Malik Nabers is still recovering from the right knee injury he suffered last season, and for weeks multiple reports have suggested he may not be fully ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. Even so, the Giants continue to believe he is making steady progress.

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There is no doubt that placing Nabers on the PUP list would have been a far more alarming development. Instead, as Duggan explained, the Giants now have the flexibility to carefully manage his return while avoiding unnecessary setbacks. Although there is still work to do before Nabers reaches full health, they appear optimistic that the wide receiver is moving in the right direction.