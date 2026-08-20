NY Giants’ Francis Mauigoa struggles in return to Miami for joint practice

Thursday saw the first joint practice between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins prior to their NFL Preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday. However, rookie Francis Mauigoa was unable to finish the session.

In what was a scrap-filled and rambunctious joint practice between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins, rookie Francis Mauigoa raised alarms. Ahead of his first year in the NFL, every rep is crucial for the tackle-turned-guard. However, he couldn’t take part in much of the action under the sweltering Miami heat.

“Rookie first-round pick Francis Mauigoa left practice in Miami. It’s not believed to be serious. A heat-related issue,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on X. “Humidity is off the charts in South Florida.”

Fans were pleased to learn that Mauigoa’s departure from the joint practice against Miami wasn’t due to a serious injury or cause for concern. However, the fact that the first-year offensive lineman had trouble working out in the heat still raised eyebrows.

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NY Giants expected Mauigoa to be used to humidity

If there was one thing the Giants would have expected Mauigoa to have no trouble with, it was the humidity and heat. After all, the 21-year-old rookie spent three years at the University of Miami and never missed a game for the Hurricanes. If there was one player fans would have expected not to suffer as the G-Men traveled down to South Florida, it was “Sisi” Mauigoa.

Still, he struggled under the unforgiving sun in Magic City and was forced to leave practice. It may not be anything to worry about, and even those most accustomed to Miami’s humidity can feel under the weather one day, especially when going against some of the best athletes in the world in full pads with the sun beating down overhead.

Mauigoa’s struggles in the heat will remain something to watch when the Giants take on the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 22, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Going into the season, Mauigoa won’t have to worry about playing NFL regular-season games in such conditions.

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Only test in hot weather

The Giants’ preseason matchup against the Dolphins will be the only time they face such conditions. Heat may be a factor in next week’s practice and game against the New York Jets, but it won’t affect the players the way the weather in Miami does.

Looking at the G-Men’s schedule, they have no games in particularly hot weather. Their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams could have been the exception, but it will be played at night and in an air-conditioned venue.

During the early weeks of the year, New York’s only other away game will be against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 11. Despite its 1 p.m. kickoff time, there’s a reason no other sports franchise in D.C. is named after the weather in town. The same can’t be said about Miami, home of the NBA’s Miami Heat. In case he wasn’t taught about the local weather during his classes in Coral Gables, Mauigoa learned the lesson in his first practice back in Miami.