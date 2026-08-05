NY Giants receive important Odell Beckham Jr. update

Odell Beckham Jr. is making a strong impression at Giants training camp, but his roster spot remains far from secure.

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make the most of every opportunity at New York Giants training camp as he fights to earn a place on the 2026 regular-season roster.

After returning to the franchise where his NFL career began, Beckham knows nothing is guaranteed. The veteran receiver is competing for one of the final roster spots, making every practice critical to his future with the Giants.

According to ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan, Beckham has responded with some of his best performances of camp. “Second strong day for Odell Beckham Jr. He had four catches in team drills. Made some tough grabs. He’s taken advantage of the opportunities the past couple days. It’s all important for Beckham. He’s on the roster bubble.”

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Odell Beckham Jr. embraces the competition with Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. made it clear that he welcomes the pressure of competing for a roster spot. “I kinda like it (the competition). I want to step up to the bigger the moment. So, I definitely put pressure on myself to make plays.”

Odell Beckham isn’t afraid of being cut by NY Giants

Beckham also revisited a conversation he previously shared with head coach John Harbaugh, who reportedly warned him that the organization did not want to sign him only to release him before the season.

For Beckham, however, that possibility is simply part of the challenge. “I can live with me getting up, coming here giving my best effort, and if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. I couldn’t live with me feeling like I gave up on myself.”

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Those comments reflect Beckham’s mindset throughout training camp as he attempts to complete one of the most compelling comeback stories of the 2026 NFL season.