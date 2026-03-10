NY Giants reportedly not done bolstering their secondary after signing Greg Newsome

Getting into the spotlight in the upcoming NFL season seems to be the main goal for the New York Giants. John Harbaugh, the new HC of the franchise, added Greg Newsome to his secondary, although the reinforcements don’t seem to end there.

Connor Hughes, NFL journalist, revealed through his X account that after the arrival of the former Jaguars player to the Big Apple, further searches to fill the cornerback position on the roster are not ruled out.

It is worth noting that Greg Newsome joins the Giants after agreeing to a one-year contract worth $8 million, with $3 million guaranteed. Defensive experience in New York.

Newsome’s 2025 in the NFL

In 2025, Greg Newsome revitalized his career after a midseason trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in 12 games (11 starts) for the team. He recorded 29 tackles, 6 passes defensed, and one interception in Jacksonville, finishing the overall season with a career-high 52 total tackles and 9 pass breakups across his time with both the Browns and Jaguars.

Newsome is expected to immediately stabilize a secondary that lost Cor’Dale Flott in free agency. His versatility to play both outside and in the slot, combined with his high-end athleticism (4.38-second 40-yard dash), gives the Giants a proven starter to pair alongside Deonte Banks. If he can maintain the form he showed late in 2025, Newsome will be a critical piece for a New York defense looking to build on its recent playoff momentum.

CB’s to watch in the upcoming Draft

With the 5th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the New York Giants are widely expected to target an elite cornerback to fit new head coach John Harbaugh’s physical, press-heavy defensive scheme.

The consensus top target is LSU’s Mansoor Delane, a polished 6’0″ prospect praised for his fluid transitions and ability to smother receivers at all three levels. If the Giants look elsewhere, Jermod McCoy (Tennessee) is a high-upside alternative known for his length and ball skills, though he is currently recovering from an ACL injury.

Other names linked to Big Blue in the first round include Avieon Terrell (Clemson) and Colton Hood (Tennessee), both of whom offer the aggressive, “sticky” coverage style that would complement the recently signed Greg Newsome II in a revamped secondary.

