NY Giants’ improvement during training camp motivates John Harbaugh ahead of 2026 NFL season

John Harbaugh led his first training camp with the New York Giants and is confident they can be contenders in the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

The 2026 training camp for the New York Giants is evidently starting to pay off. This intense stage of preparation left John Harbaugh very pleased, as he saw notable progress from his players and knows they will have to maintain their high level if they want to be contenders in the 2026 NFL season.

“I think we got a lot better,” Harbaugh said to the press. “That’s probably what we got out of it. We improved tremendously. We’re much further along than we were when we started. I think we can look back and say that we’ve come a long way. I mean, the competition is really tough in this league, and every team is doing the same thing.

“You’re in a race every single day to be at least the best you can be. And everybody’s trying to do the same thing in the NFL, so that’s why it’s so tough, but I thought our guys did a good job. I’m happy with where we’re at. It’s just a matter of keeping your head down and staying after it every day. Never taking a breath in terms of your mindset and determination to get better.”

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The preparation at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, eventually paid off. Now, the G-Men will continue their journey in New Jersey, where the focus is clearly already on the upcoming preseason games.

Members of the New York Giants line up during training camp.

What’s next for the Giants?

The games are just around the corner, something all New York Giants players have been looking forward to from the very beginning. These are the three preseason games Harbaugh will have to fine-tune the final details.

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vs Minnesota Vikings, August 15

at Miami Dolphins, August 22

at New York Jets, August 28

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants

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Giants’ long-awaited debut

The New York Giants kick off their 2026 NFL regular season at home against their fierce NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday, September 13, 2026. The high-stakes opener is set to be played under the lights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, headlining the first Sunday Night Football broadcast of the year.

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Improvement is the key for New York

Following a forgettable 2025 campaign where the Giants finished 4-13 and missed the postseason for the third consecutive year, the franchise hired John Harbaugh as head coach in early 2026 to orchestrate a complete cultural reset. Harbaugh takes over a team that has not reached the playoffs since the 2022 season, aiming to instill the physical discipline, defensive consistency, and special teams excellence that defined his successful 18-year tenure in Baltimore.