Greg Newsome avoids heavy injury according to NY Giants head coach John Harbaugh

Greg Newsome had an apparent injury, but New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh isn't too concerned with what happened.

The New York Giants suffered a scare as cornerback Greg Newsome took a bad step and went down in practice. However, for head coach John Harbaugh, there is no reason for concern.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, John Harbaugh thinks Newsome avoided anything serious. That’s quite a relief for both the team and the player. For the Giants, a veteran like Newsome is a very valuable piece.

Meanwhile, if there is a position where the Giants have huge internal competition is the cornerback unit. Raanan stated, “There is serious competition for starting jobs with Newsome, Deonte Banks, Paulson Adebo and even Colton Hood in the mix… Don’t think anyone is guaranteed to start Week 1 at this point.”

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Newsome should be one of the frontrunners to start

By avoiding a serious injury, Newsome is still a serious contender to be a starter. If he had suffered an injury that cost him time, then his role would have changed dramatically.

Art Stapleton believes rookie CB Colton Hood will be "one of the two starters on this team."



His timeline is "If it's not week 1, it will be soon after."



Stapleton mentions Hood's physicality and willingness to stop the run as a factor.



(Via All In Podcast) pic.twitter.com/cmUa9tEVOs — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) August 6, 2026

Reports state that Deonte Banks is shining in training camp. Also, Colton Hood is one of the best CB rookies in this class. Hence, there is reason to believe that this could be one of the best units on the team.

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Much has been said about the Giants offense, but the defense?

While much has been said about Jaxson Dart, and who his weapons will be, the defense also saw a revamp during the offseason. Rookies like the aforementioned Hood, Arvell Reese and young players like Abdul Carter are creating plenty of hype.

Add that to good veteran presences like Tremaine Edmunds, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Newsome, to mention a few, make it one big-time unit. If defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is able to galvanize the troops, the Giants could have a very good defense altogether.