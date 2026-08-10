Calvin Austin III reveals which Jaxson Dart and John Harbaugh traits made NY Giants priority in free agency

Jaxson Dart and John Harbaugh were the allure that made Calvin Austin III join the New York Giants.

The New York Giants added a lot of wideouts to their roster this season. While players could join them for money, nostalgia, or the New York allure, the quarterback and head coach are also important. For instance, Calvin Austin III has Jaxson Dart and John Harbaugh as the main reasons.

According to The Giants Wire, Austin said it was “Jaxson Dart‘s swagger and John Harbaugh’s presence” what made him put the Giants as a priority when he was a free agent. Now, Austin has to compete for a starting slot.

Dart does have a vibe around him that brings security to the wideouts. He showed he could be a very complete QB during his rookie season. As for Harbaugh, he is well-respected and one of the best head coaches in the NFL, bar none.

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Calvin Austin III is a reliable slot weapon

Dart has Isaiah Likely as his safety net, but Austin is a very reliable wide receiver when lined up in the slot. He has blazing speed and good yards after catch abilities. However, he did have some drops during his Steelers stint.

Calvin Austin had that man on all fours. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WmxqBn5iuU — PortersBurgh (@PortersBurgh) January 5, 2026

Austin is also a very good special teams participant as a kick returner. He has great elusiveness and field vision to create plays and put his team, in this case the Giants, in good field position to start their drives.

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Slot WRs are likely to see reduced roles

Given that Harbaugh would rather have a tight end in the slot, as he prioritizes physical players that can also exploit the run game, provide downfield blocking, and be big presences, a guy like Austin is likely to see a reduced role.