NY Giants might choose defense over RB Jeremiyah Love in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are entering the 2026 NFL Draft with multiple directions available at the No. 5 overall pick, but one of the most intriguing possibilities is beginning to gain traction.

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles has emerged as a legitimate option, signaling that New York could go defense. While offensive line remains a major need, the Giants appear increasingly open to selecting the best player available.

That idea was reinforced by ESPN analyst Jordan Reid, who shed light on how the NFL views the situation. “Talking to league sources, the Giants wouldn’t be shy about drafting an off-ball linebacker at No. 5, making Styles a real possibility at that spot. New coach John Harbaugh has always considered the middle linebacker spot to be important, and Styles fits the mold of what Harbaugh has loved in players such as Roquan Smith.”

Advertisement

Giants options in 2026 NFL Draft

Despite the growing buzz around Sonny Styles, the Giants still have several high-profile alternatives on the board. Running back Jeremiyah Love offers explosiveness and big-play potential on offense, while edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. could help reinforce the defensive front, especially amid uncertainty surrounding Dexter Lawrence.

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa remains another strong candidate, particularly if the Giants emphasize protecting quarterback Jaxson Dart and provide a boost to the running game if Cam Skattebo returns healthy.

There is also the possibility of adding elite secondary talent like safety Caleb Downs, widely regarded as one of the most complete defensive prospects in the class.