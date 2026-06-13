In which city and stadium is Brazil vs Morocco being played today in 2026 World Cup Matchday 1?

Brazil and Morocco clash today as Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway. Find out here more about the venue for this exciting game.

Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is bringing us a can’t miss showdown between Brazil and Morocco today, June 13, with the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford hosting this massive showdown.

One of the eight 2026 World Cup matches to be played in New York, Brazil and Morocco will be the first teams to test this venue, which will also be home to the grand final on July 19.

With an 82,500 capacity, the New York New Jersey Stadium will host four more group stage games before a round of 32 and a round of 16 fixture. Needless to say, both nations certainly hope this won’t be their last game in NY.

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Soccer returns to the New York New Jersey Stadium

Usually known as MetLife Stadium, the arena is temporarily changing its name to comply with FIFA rules throughout the tournament, just like every other venue hosting 2026 World Cup games. A stadium used to host NFL games from the New York Giants and New York Jets, it will now take center stage in world soccer.

🇺🇸 The #FIFAWorldCup 26 final is headed to New York New Jersey!#WeAre26 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 4, 2024

This place has already become quite familiar for the soccer community though, having hosted several Copa America Centenario games in 2016 — including Chile’s penalty shootout win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final — as well as FIFA Club World Cup matches in 2025, capping off with Chelsea’s 3-0 win over PSG in the decider.

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Group C schedule

Shortly after Brazil and Morocco play in East Rutherford, Group C action will continue when Haiti and Scotland square off at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

On June 19, Brazil will play Haiti in Philadelphia while Morocco face Scotland in Boston. June 24 will bring the group stage finale with Haiti and Morocco meeting in Atlanta while Brazil and Scotland lock horns in Miami.