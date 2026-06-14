What happens if Germany win, tie or lose vs Curacao today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Germany enter the World Cup opener as overwhelming favorites against Curacao, but history has shown that no giant is immune to a stunning upset.

Germany begin their 2026 World Cup campaign against Curacao in Group E, a section that also features Ivory Coast and Ecuador. As one of the tournament favorites, Die Mannschaft enter the match with high expectations and little margin for error.

The Germans are expected to compete for first place in the group, but World Cup history has shown that surprises can happen when least expected. With only three group-stage matches to play, every point could prove decisive in the race to the Round of 32.

After facing Curacao, Germany will take on Ivory Coast on June 20 before closing the group stage against Ecuador on June 25. After a crushing ending to their 2024 Euro hopes, it’s time to bounce back.

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What happens if Germany beat Curacao?

A victory would give Germany three points and move them to the top of Group E after Matchday 1. Winning the opener would immediately put Germany in control of their own destiny and strengthen their chances of finishing first in the group.

The Germans would then need only one point in two matches against Ivory Coast and Ecuador to secure qualification for the knockout stage. Starting with three points is especially valuable in the expanded 48-team World Cup format, where the top two teams in each group advance automatically and eight third-place teams also move on.

What happens if Germany tie with Curacao?

A draw would give Germany one point in their opening match. While a single point would keep Germany in contention to qualify, it would be considered a disappointing result against one of the tournament’s lowest-ranked teams.

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The Germans would then face added pressure in matches against Ivory Coast and Ecuador, particularly if those teams win their opening fixtures. Still, one point would leave qualification entirely within Germany’s control.

What happens if Germany lose to Curacao?

A defeat would leave Germany with zero points and would instantly become one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Curacao would collect all three points and take a massive step toward qualification, while Germany would be under immediate pressure entering their next match against Ivory Coast on June 20.

Although the expanded tournament format offers more paths to the knockout stage, starting with a loss would significantly complicate Germany’s route to the Round of 32 and potentially jeopardize their hopes of winning Group E.

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Who are Germany’s remaining opponents in Group E?

Following their World Cup opener, Germany will face Ivory Coast on June 20 before wrapping up the group stage against Ecuador on June 25. Those two matches could determine whether Germany advance as group winner or are forced to fight for one of the tournament’s best third-place spots. On paper, however, the four-time world champions remain favorites to finish atop Group E.