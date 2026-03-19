Chiefs, NY Giants, Cowboys and Saints receive worrying news about RB Jeremiyah Love with 2026 NFL Draft update

Jeremiah Love would not go beyond the No. 4 overall pick. This update has a big impact for teams possibly interested, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants, or the Saints.

According to Mel Kiper and his latest mock draft, despite some rumors that have ruled out Tennessee as an option, the Titans will take him if he is available. “You talk about developing Cam Ward as a franchise quarterback having this guy right on the backfield. You can put him in the slot, you can put him wide. Jeremiyah Love can do exactly that. He can go 70 or 80 yards in a blink. This guy is a dynamic player.”

Love could be the key to building a Super Bowl contender. For this reason, his name has gained traction in recent weeks as the most talented player in the upcoming Draft, which will take place in Pittsburgh.

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Cowboys could trade for Jeremiyah Love

This update from Mel Kiper is also a warning for the Dallas Cowboys, who need a star running back to help Dak Prescott. However, it looks very unlikely that he will be available at the No. 12 spot. Given this situation, with the draft capital they have amassed thanks to moves like the Micah Parsons’ trade, if Jerry Jones wants the RB, he may have to move up significantly on the board.

Who will draft Jeremiyah Love?

The Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans hold the advantage to draft Jeremiah Love with the No. 3 and No. 4 picks, respectively. If they decide to address other needs, teams like the Giants or the Saints are expected to take him.

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