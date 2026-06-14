Why is Toni Kroos not playing at the 2026 World Cup for Germany?

Toni Kroos is one of Germany’s major absences at the 2026 World Cup.

Toni Kroos is one of Germany’s major absences for the 2026 World Cup, due to his retirement from professional soccer in 2024. After being eliminated from the Euros at the hands of Spain, the outstanding midfielder brought his professional playing career to an end.

In July 2021, he had announced his retirement from the German national team; however, he decided to have a last dance with his compatriots in that same European Championship, which ultimately eluded them.

Seventeen years of career and a World Cup title wearing his national team’s shirt. Undoubtedly, Kroos has been one of the great pillars in representing Germany throughout their history.

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The ultimate glory for Kroos

Toni Kroos was part of Germany’s triumph at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, where he played a key role throughout the tournament. He appeared in seven matches, contributing two goals during the campaign.

Toni Kroos of Germany celebrates with his medal.

Germany went on to win the final 1–0 against Argentina after extra time, securing their fourth World Cup title.

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The legendary career of Kroos

Toni Kroos built a legendary career across two of Europe’s biggest clubs, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. With Bayern, he won three Bundesliga titles, domestic cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2013 as part of a historic treble-winning team.

After joining Real Madrid in 2014, he became a key figure in one of the most successful eras in the club’s history, winning four La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies. Across both clubs, Kroos established himself as one of the defining midfielders of his generation, known for his vision, passing accuracy, and control of the game.