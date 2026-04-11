NY Giants, John Harbaugh face 2026 NFL Draft dilemma amid Dexter Lawrence trade rumors

The New York Giants continue to evaluate their options ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and one position appears to stand above the rest. According to ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan, right guard remains the team’s biggest need, creating a complicated scenario with the No. 5 overall pick.

The Giants could technically turn to Daniel Faalele or Evan Neal, but neither option inspires much confidence entering the season. That uncertainty has fueled speculation that New York might prioritize offensive line help earlier than expected, even if doing so at No. 5 overall would be considered a reach by traditional draft value standards.

Raanan highlighted the dilemma facing the front office, especially if the Giants decide not to force a pick based purely on need. “The Giants’ biggest need is right guard, where they’re without a starter unless they have full confidence in Daniel Faalele and/or Evan Neal, which seems nearly impossible right now. But would they really draft a right guard at No. 5, even if that player could later slide out to tackle?”

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Who will Giants draft at No. 5?

If the Giants avoid reaching for a guard, the best-player-available strategy becomes increasingly likely according to Raanan. That approach would shift the focus toward elite defensive prospects.

“Instead, the Giants could go the best-player-available route, but who would be the best player at that spot, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs or Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles? If those are the choices, linebacker it is.”

The decision ultimately reflects a broader philosophical question for New York. Should the Giants prioritize immediate need at right guard, or select the best overall talent and address the offensive line later?

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With uncertainty already surrounding other roster spots and ongoing discussions about adding playmakers like Jeremiyah Love or reinforcing the trenches, the No. 5 pick is shaping up to define the direction of the franchise.