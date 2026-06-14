Germany vs Curacao: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 14, 2026

Germany will face Curacao at the Houston Stadium for Matchday 1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage. The European side, four-time world champion, starts its campaign against a World Cup debutant. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Germany vs Curacao Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Germany vs Curacao in the USA

Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action from this marquee matchup on FOX and Telemundo via their regular TV broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. It’s a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Germany vs Curazao for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which currently offer a five-day free trial for new subscribers.

With nationwide access available on either platform, fans can follow every major moment, crucial play, and key turning point from the opening whistle to the end of the match.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Germany begin their World Cup campaign determined to put recent disappointments behind them after suffering back-to-back group-stage exits in the last two tournaments—an uncharacteristic stretch for a nation that owns four World Cup titles. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Germany and Curacao.

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Eager to reestablish themselves among the global elite, the Germans will be targeting three points in their opener against Curacao. Standing in their way is a Caribbean side making its first-ever appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.

While Curacao enter the tournament as clear underdogs in a challenging group, their goal is to do far more than simply participate, as they look to make history and turn their World Cup debut into a memorable run.

Juninho Bacuna of Curacao – WM Sport Media/Getty Images

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Germany vs Curacao: Predicted Lineups

Germany (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown; Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz.

Curacao (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Shurandy Sambo, Armando Obispo, Juriën Gaari, Sherel Floranus; Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna; Tahith Chong, Kenji Gorré, Jeremy Antonisse.

What time is the Germany vs Curacao match?

The match kicks off today, June 14, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM