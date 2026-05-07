NY Giants confirm DJ Reader officially signed contract to replace Dexter Lawrence

The Giants have officially welcomed DJ Reader to New York, signaling a major step in their effort to rebuild the defensive line after trading away Dexter Lawrence earlier this offseason.

DJ Reader is officially a member of the New York Giants, and the franchise wasted little time celebrating the arrival of the new defensive anchor. Through social media, the team welcomed the veteran defensive tackle with a photo of Reader smiling while signing his contract alongside a simple message: “Welcome to the squad, DJ!”

The move represents one of the Giants’ clearest responses following the blockbuster decision to trade Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals. Replacing a player of Lawrence’s caliber was never going to come down to a single addition, but Reader immediately becomes the centerpiece of New York’s effort to stabilize the middle of the defensive line.

Reader also headlines a broader wave of veteran reinforcements added by the Giants this offseason. Alongside names like Shelby Harris and Zacch Pickens, they have focused heavily on rebuilding toughness and depth in the trenches, signaling a major defensive reset under John Harbaugh and Joe Schoen.

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How much money will DJ Reader earn with Giants?

The Giants backed that vision financially by signing DJ Reader to a two-year contract worth $12.5 million. With incentives included, the deal could rise to as much as $15.5 million, underscoring how important they view his presence on the interior defensive front.

Reader arrives in New York with extensive NFL experience and a reputation as one of the league’s most dependable run-stopping defensive tackles. His career has included stops with the Houston Texans from 2016 to 2019, the Cincinnati Bengals from 2020 to 2023 and the Detroit Lions during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

More importantly, he fills a role the Giants desperately needed to address after moving on from Lawrence. Reader may not bring the same star profile, but his physicality, experience and leadership make him a critical piece for a defense trying to rediscover its identity. For New York, this signing is not just about adding depth, it is about restoring stability at the heart of the defensive line.