Shelby Harris’ contract with NY Giants opens door to sign D.J. Reader

The New York Giants continue to reshape their defensive front, and the signing of Shelby Harris is proving to be both strategic and cost-effective. According to Dan Duggan, the details of Harris’ contract highlight a low-risk move with meaningful upside as they adjust following the departure of Dexter Lawrence.

“Giants DT Shelby Harris contract details, per source: 1 year, $3M with $2.66M guaranteed. Cap hit is $3M. Base salary: $1.66M (fully guaranteed). Signing bonus: $1M. Per game roster bonus: $340K ($20K per game active).”

The structure reflects flexibility. With a modest cap hit and most of the deal guaranteed, the Giants secure a proven veteran presence without compromising their financial plans moving forward.

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Shelby Harris signs contract with NY Giants

Shelby Harris is expected to play a key role in the defensive transition under head coach John Harbaugh. With Lawrence no longer anchoring the interior, the Giants are building a new identity up front, one that blends experience with young talent.

That approach was evident in the draft, where the team selected Arvell Reese with the No. 5 overall pick, signaling a commitment to strengthening the front seven. At the same time, reports indicate the Giants are not planning to trade Kayvon Thibodeaux, keeping a core pass-rushing piece in place. But the work may not be finished.

The potential addition of D.J. Reader continues to loom as a major piece of the puzzle. If the Giants can land him, the combination of Harris, Reese, Thibodeaux, and Reader could significantly reshape the defensive front. For now, Harris represents the first step. An affordable, experienced solution as Joe Schoen and Harbaugh begin to rebuild one of the most important units on the roster.