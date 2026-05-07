NY Giants should prepare to play overseas as NFL Schedule reveal approaches

As the New York Giants prepare to get great results in John Harbaugh's first year as head coach, they should also prepare to go across the pond this NFL season.

The New York Giants have high expectations for the 2026 NFL season. The schedule reveal will be in the second half of May, and given the fact that teams already know their opponents but not when they will play them, the G-Men could be perfectly headed for an overseas game.

The NFL will have a record-setting nine games outside of the United States, including games in Europe, South America, and Australia. There will be games in France, Spain, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, and Germany. The Giants could play in any of the latter two.

The Detroit Lions will be the home team for the game in Munich, Germany. Given the fact that the Giants have done a lot of community work and brand awareness in Germany, the NFL could definitely make them go there to play the Lions. They could also play in London, as the Washington Commanders are scheduled to play at “home” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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Why can’t the Giants play elsewhere?

France’s game will be hosted by the New Orleans Saints, but when the Giants face the Saints, it will be at MetLife Stadium, as they are the home side. The Atlanta Falcons will be the home team in Spain, but they don’t have the Giants on their schedule.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants in action in 2026.

Australia will have just one game. It’s been determined that the game will pit the Los Angeles Rams vs the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are also playing in Mexico, but not against the Giants, since both teams will face but with the Giants as the home team. Lastly, they can’t play the Cowboys in Brazil, because it was announced that they will face the Ravens in Rio de Janeiro.

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What’s the Giants record overseas?

The Giants have played four games outside of American soil. They have a 3-1 record in regular-season international games. The three victories came in London, where they could potentially play this year. The Giants beat the Dolphins (2007), Rams (2016), and Packers (2022).

The lone defeat was in Germany, where they could also play this season. They lost in 2024 against the Panthers in a game that went all the way to an overtime. The Giants also played a preseason game in Berlin back in 1994, in which they beat the Chargers.