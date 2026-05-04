NY Giants receive approval from Jaxson Dart on first-round pick Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa joined the New York Giants after being selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While he is a player who can greatly help his team, one of the most excited about his arrival was none other than Jaxson Dart.

“I’m pumped,” the quarterback said. “We were watching that on TV. He fired me up. But that’s exactly what you want. That’s the kind of player that I want to play for, and I think that he’s an amazing addition for our team. Just his physicality, his toughness, all of his intangibles that he brings to the table—it’s gonna be awesome for us.”

During the ceremony, Mauigoa told the media he would “die” for his new quarterback on the field. Malik Nabers already ordered him to keep safe Dart. It remains to be seen whether his quick adaptation will allow him to achieve his main goal starting in Week 1.

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Can Dart take a step forward with improved protection?

During his 2025 rookie season, Jaxson Dart was sacked 35 times, a concerning statistic that highlighted the urgent need for better pocket protection to ensure his long-term durability. To address this vulnerability, the New York Giants made significant moves in the 2026 NFL Draft to reinforce their offensive line.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

By selecting the powerhouse Francis Mauigoa in the first round and adding the versatile J.C. Davis, the Giants have effectively overhauled their tackle positions to provide Dart with the elite security required to lead the offense effectively.

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Mauigoa’s college numbers that have the G-Men excited

During his tenure at the University of Miami, Francis Mauigoa established himself as a cornerstone of the offensive line, starting all 25 games of his collegiate career and earning Freshman All-American honors. Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 330 lbs, he was a physical force in the ACC, allowing only three sacks and 15 hurries during his final season with the Hurricanes.

In East Rutherford, the Giants‘ coaching staff expects Mauigoa to immediately stabilize the right side of the line, providing Jaxson Dart with the elite blindside protection and pocket consistency he lacked during his rookie year. By leveraging his exceptional reach and “anchor” strength, Mauigoa is viewed as the final piece of the puzzle needed to transform New York’s pass protection into a top-tier unit.

Francis Mauigoa of Miami celebrates after being selected tenth overall pick.

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Dart’s wall

Beyond the recent draft additions, the Giants rely on a core of experienced veterans to safeguard Jaxson Dart in the pocket. The unit is anchored by elite left tackle Andrew Thomas, a cornerstone of the line who provides premier blindside protection.

On the opposite side, the team recently bolstered the front by signing Jermaine Eluemunor to a multi-year deal, bringing a versatile and seasoned presence to the right tackle position. Supported by interior veterans like Jon Runyan, this group aims to drastically reduce the number of hits Dart takes, allowing him the stability needed to orchestrate the offense.