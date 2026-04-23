Malik Nabers welcomes NY Giants’ Francis Mauigoa with order to keep Jaxson Dart safe

Malik Nabers kept his message to Francis Mauigoa concise after the New York Giants drafted him with the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Nabers is returning from a torn ACL and meniscus and he knows best than anyone how injuries can derail a team’s campaign. Thus, he urged Mauigoa to look after Jaxson Dart, whose been through enough setbacks during his rookie year.

“Congratulations, welcome to the Big Apple. I’m excited to see you tomorrow. Protect my quarterback so we can get some touchdowns. Let’s get the celebrations going,” Nabers told Mauigoa as the two shared a conversationon Bleacher Report.

Although Nabers admitted he wasn’t a big fan of the decision to draft Mauigoa and called out the Giants for passing on Caleb Downs twice in the 2026 NFL Draft, he still made it clear he’s happy to have Mauigoa join the Big Blue.

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However, Nabers made it known from the first interaction, that the rookie will be held accountable. Nabers should rest assured, though, as Mauigoa promised to protect Dart at all costs.

Francis Mauigoa of the NY Giants.

NY Giants’ Day 1 recap

The Giants entered the 2026 NFL Draft among the teams that owned several first-round selections. Thus, they had lots of eyes fixed on him. Despite the loud buzz around their picks, the Giants didn’t make any trades during the first round of the NFL Draft.

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New York drafted linebacker out of Ohio State Arvell Reese with their first selection (No. 5 overall). The Giants followed that selection with Francis Mauigoa, offensive tackle out of the University of Miami, at No. 10.

As soon as that pick was in, the Dallas Cowboys moved up to select Caleb Downs with the 11th pick. If he turns out to be as good as advertised, fans will look back on this NFL Draft moment every time New York and Dallas meet.

Day 1 is in the books

As Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft comes to an end, the Giants get ready to do it all over again on Friday and Saturday. The New York Giants have six picks left: No. 37, 105, 145, 186, 192, and 193 overall.

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Though Nabers expressed his frustration at several of the Giants’ decisions, the jury is still out on whether this draft was a success or not. In fact, it’s way too early to tell. Time and again, selections that left fans puzzled on draft night turned out to be great players. Thus, any analysis made tonight could turn futile when the 2026 NFL season kicks off in September.