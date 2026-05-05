NY Giants finally replace Dexter Lawrence by adding DJ Reader to defensive unit

After the departure of Dexter Lawrence, the New York Giants secured his replacement with the arrival of DJ Reader.

Finally, the New York Giants’ long-standing need on the defensive unit has been fulfilled. Following the departure of Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals, his natural replacement will be DJ Reader, who comes from the Detroit Lions.

The news was confirmed by Ian Rapoport through his account on X, revealing that the deal was agreed upon for two years, with big expectations on his contract. Prior to Reader, the G-Men had already added two other tackles: Shelby Harris and Leki Fotu.

While the departure of Lawrence may have been a significant blow for John Harbaugh’s team, everything suggests it will be well covered. From now on, the physicality sought by the new head coach could prove to be up to the task.

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Why is Reader the ideal replacement for Lawrence?

While replacing a powerhouse like Dexter Lawrence is no easy feat, DJ Reader is the ideal candidate because he excels at the same specialized role: being an elite run-stuffer. As a veteran nose tackle, Reader possesses the massive frame and “anchor” strength necessary to occupy multiple blockers, effectively keeping linebackers clean to make plays.

D.J. Reader walking off Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

His proven ability to control the A-gap ensures the Giants’ defense maintains its physical identity upfront without losing the veteran leadership required for such a demanding position.

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DJ Reader’s successful stint in Detroit Lions

Over the last two seasons with the Lions, DJ Reader has been a consistent force in the interior, recording 51 tackles and providing a surprising pass-rush spark for a nose tackle with 12 QB hits. His ability to collapse the pocket also resulted in 3 sacks, proving that he remains a disruptive and versatile presence on the defensive line.