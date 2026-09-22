Odell Beckham Jr reacts to Jaxson Dart’s injury as NY Giants deal with tough QB situation

As the New York Giants dealt with a tough stretch after quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered an injury, Odell Beckham Jr. sent a supportive message looking forward to his return to the NFL.

In addition to suffering a Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFL season, the New York Giants saw quarterback Jaxson Dart exit with a first-quarter injury. While initial indications suggested nothing severe and produced positive feelings, the QB depth chart could now change after reports indicate the injury is worse than initially thought. Following the concerning news, veteran teammate Odell Beckham Jr. reached out to express his support.

Taking to social media on his official X account, Beckham shared a message of support, noting that handling these types of situations is far from easy. “Prayers up for my brother 6. Seeing the news is one thing, but it’s harder until u actually see it.” Beckham added.

Everything points to a worse situation than initially expected following a recent injury update reported by Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The report indicated that Dart could miss the rest of the season after tests showed that the Giants quarterback’s knee injury is more severe than initially anticipated.

Advertisement

What happened to Dart?

The Giants lost Dart on their seventh snap of the game when he was hit on his right side by Rams linebacker Byron Young. That hit sent Dart into linebacker Josaiah Stewart, who undercut the quarterback’s legs, resulting in a hard fall.

Prayers up for my brother 6. Seeing the news is one thing but it’s harder until u actually see it. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 22, 2026

Dart immediately grabbed his left knee and went to the blue medical tent. He walked with a limp to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return to the game before officially being ruled out early in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Harbaugh confides in Winston

Harbaugh also expressed confidence in backup quarterback Jameis Winston‘s ability to step in for however long Dart is sidelined. Winston struggled in place of Dart, completing 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and an interception, so while he continues to play for Dart, he needs that confidence to perform in the NFL.

“We’ve learned a lot more [about Dart’s knee],” Harbaugh said. “When we know what direction we’re going to have to go or whatever it might be, we’ll announce that. But we don’t have that yet, so I don’t want to get out over our skis on that.”

Beyond Winston, the Giants have quarterback Jake Haener on their practice squad. But with Dart expected to miss an extended period, Harbaugh and the Giants will lean on Winston, who signed a two-year, $13 million contract extension earlier this month.

Advertisement

Key takeaways