Najee Harris impresses NY Giants physically after live drills performance

The New York Giants seem to be very happy with the signing of running back Najee Harris, despite him coming off a torn Achilles heel.

The running back room on the New York Giants is apparently getting much better, according to the latest reports. The signing of Najee Harris has been welcomed by the team after he impressed early in live drills.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, “Harris looks pretty good physically having just signed and coming off a torn Achilles.” That is music to Giants’ ears as the first preseason game showed Tyrone Tracy letting a defender put a clean hit on Jaxson Dart that forced a blue tent visit, much to the QB’s puzzled expression.

He is physically imposing and a much better blocker, and Harris also gave an injury update to be aware of his status. Harris is arguably a very good running back, as he had four straight 1,000-yard seasons before suffering the ruptured Achilles. If he comes back near the top of his game, the Giants could actually have a very decent weapon altogether for this offense.

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Where does Harris fit on the NY Giants RB depth chart?

If Harris is at his best, he could fight with Cam Skattebo to be the Giants’ best running back. After all, Skattebo is regarded as the top one on the depth chart, but all reports indicate a committee.

Skattebo could be the more explosive, powerful back, while Harris brings a more detailed, yet physical style with lots of flair and power. Skattebo looks like a train, while Harris is more calculated, yet still hard to bring down.

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Najee Harris is a tough guy to bring down

Raanan stated how big and strong Harris looked. When looking at his numbers, it’s confirmation that Harris is, indeed, a huge back. Harris has more rushing yards after contact than before contact.

Also, he usually doesn’t let people through. Najee Harris is considered a solid and reliable pass blocker. Standing at 6-foot-1 and over 240 pounds, his large size, physical strength, and willingness to engage defenders make him an asset in max-protection and passing downs.