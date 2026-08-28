NY Giants new RB Najee Harris expects to play vs NY Jets in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

Much buzz has been made about Najee Harris joining the New York Giants and he will see snaps against the New York Jets in preseason.

Since Najee Harris was signed by the New York Giants, plenty of talks surrounding the running back room have happened. Given that the 53-man roster cuts are coming, the fact that the former Steeler plays vs. the New York Jets is very telling.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Najee Harris will play against the Jets, making this his first game since tearing his Achilles in Week 3 of 2025. Harris has created a buzz, sending fellow running backs Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary in a battle to not get cut.

As for Cam Skattebo, he is starting fights with fellow teammates. Meanwhile, Harris is impressing and looking the part. Hence, he could be very relevant once the season starts if his health and form allow it.

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Najee Harris could make a definitive statement vs Jets

Harris recently took first-team snaps and is listed as the co-No.2 RB on the depth chart behind Skattebo. While he will not play the full game, it will allow Harris to get the feeling back. Harris is a very talented player, but he is coming off a serious injury.

More of Najee Harris in drills at practice pic.twitter.com/cvfjOFsBzQ — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) August 18, 2026

Harris has by far the best resume of the four running backs. He was a blue-chip prospect coming out of Alabama, and cracked the 1,000-yard threshold in his four years with the Steelers.

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What will Harbaugh do?

John Harbaugh has a lot of questions that need to be answered right now. First, what will Najee Harris’ actual role be? Second, which RB, if any, will be cut from the 53-man roster? Thirdly, will Harris have a committee role or just a pass-blocking back? The head coach has a lot of things to figure out.