NY Giants updated 2027 NFL Draft picks after trading for QB JJ McCarthy

The New York Giants completed a trade to acquire JJ McCarthy, altering their projected picks for the 2027 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants made a move on their quarterback depth chart following the injury to Jaxson Dart, despite already possessing an intriguing backup option in Jameis Winston, as they explained the decision. A key aspect of the trade of JJ McCarthy is its impact on the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Giants traded for McCarthy in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. Their fourth-round pick is in CLE from the trade up for WR Malachi Fields; their fifth is now in Minnesota Vikings for JJ McCarthy; and their seventh is in MIA from the Darren Waller trade last year. This leaves the Giants with the following 2027 draft picks:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 6

Round 6 (via JAX)

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McCarthy will be the Giants’ No. 2 or 3 quarterback this week as he gets acclimated and learns their offense. John Harbaugh thought that would take some time and considered it a challenge.

J.J. McCarthy will be New York’s backup quarterback upon arrival.

Harbaugh’s decision between Winston and McCarthy

Giants coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday’s victory over the Tennessee Titans that Jameis Winston would remain the Giants’ starter even if the team added another quarterback. He reiterated that on Monday, after the trade for McCarthy.

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“Jameis is starting. You guys asked me that [Sunday] night. He’s our starting quarterback and that’s how we’re rolling,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll be ready to play this next game and going forward. Excited about Jameis. … I’m looking forward to seeing where we go and as we go we’ll get a chance to build around Jameis’ strengths.”

Winston became the starter following an injury to Jaxson Dart, who is out for at least the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus and MCL in his left knee on Friday.

What weighs on McCarthy’s career

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a torn MCL that he suffered in the 2024 NFL preseason. Last year, he made his regular-season debut, going 6-4 over his 10 starts. The QB finished with 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

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Injuries also continued to plague McCarthy in his second season, missing five games with a high-ankle sprain and another game down the stretch with a concussion.

Key takeaways

A 2027 fifth-round pick was traded by New York to acquire JJ McCarthy.

was traded by New York to acquire JJ McCarthy. Jameis Winston will remain starting quarterback for New York, confirmed John Harbaugh.

for New York, confirmed John Harbaugh. Jaxson Dart will miss at least the rest of the regular season following knee surgery.