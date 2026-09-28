Why isn’t Hollywood Brown playing today for Eagles vs Bears in 2026 NFL Week 3 MNF?

The Philadelphia Eagles will not have WR Hollywood Brown available for their MNF game against Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the NFL season.

The Chicago Bears won’t have to deal with wide receiver Hollywood Brown as he won’t be suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football of Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

Hollywood Brown is missing tonight’s game against the Chicago Bears because of an ankle injury. Brown suffered this injury during the Eagles‘ practice week leading up to this Monday Night Football encounter.

While it is unclear how many weeks will Brown miss, it was just impossible for the wideout to be available for this game. Now, the Eagles will have to trust DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Makai Lemon as their main WRs.

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Brown’s role hasn’t been too prominent on the Eagles

Brown has served primarily as a depth piece or gadget player to start the 2026 season, and his absence may open up active roster spots or snaps for other receivers like Elijah Moore or Darius Cooper.

🚨 Hollywood Brown (knee) was a late add to the injury report and missed Friday's practice.



Zero catches through 2 weeks. If he sits vs. the Bears, Elijah Moore, inactive both games, could finally get his shot.



Jet sweeps. Reverses. Special teams.



Don't sleep on Moore on MNF… pic.twitter.com/qcuGksuONZ — Eagle Times (@_EagleTimes) September 26, 2026

Brown is not considered a true WR1 because of his limited physical frame, recurring injury history, and a lack of elite, consistent production as a high-volume possession receive. However, as a gadget weapon, he is very dangerous.

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The Eagles’ gamescript could lean towards the run

The Bears’ defense has been highly vulnerable on the ground, most recently surrendering 105 rushing yards to Aaron Jones and multiple rushing scores to Chuba Hubbard earlier in the season.

Pair that with the fact that Dallas Goedert is also out vs Bears, as well as Brown. Exploit weakness, control the clock, and run the football. Plus, Chicago will play with Case Keenum and not Caleb Williams vs Eagles, the third-stringer, so he shouldn’t be able to move the chains as much.

Key takeaways

Hollywood Brown was ruled out of Week 3 due to an ankle injury.

was ruled out of Week 3 due to an ankle injury. The Philadelphia offense surrenders additional ground looks after conceding 105 rushing yards to Aaron Jones.

to Aaron Jones. Case Keenum will start under center for Chicago instead of injured Caleb Williams.