NY Giants receive intriguing message from Jason Pierre-Paul, who could follow in Odell Beckham Jr.’s footsteps

Odell Beckham Jr. managed to play for the New York Giants again, something Jason Pierre-Paul could also end up imitating if the franchise wants to.

The New York Giants strengthened themselves in a good way this offseason, among other things bringing back Odell Beckham Jr., but injuries are playing a bad hand for them at the moment. The tough blow received in East Rutherford following Brian Burns’ injury raises the question of whether his spot will be filled. Jason Pierre-Paul, a familiar face to the G-Men, is putting himself forward for it if they require it.

“@Giants what’s up,” Pierre-Paul wrote on his official X account. A short, concise message with a clear objective: he is available to the team if needed. Burns’ significant absence for an extended period could open the door for the former Giants pass rusher.

Pierre-Paul won a Super Bowl with the G-Men, and his potential return would follow in the footsteps of OBJ, who put the blue jersey back on after a great training camp. Could these two players share a locker room once again in the Big Apple?

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Pierre-Paul’s time in New York

Jason Pierre-Paul landed with the New York Giants as the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of South Florida. Over his eight seasons in Big Blue (2010–2017), he was an absolute force on the edge, racking up 432 total tackles (310 solo), 58.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), and a defensive touchdown off a fumble return.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the New York Giants during the first half of the NFL game.

His breakout year came in 2011, when he exploded for 16.5 sacks and earned First-Team All-Pro honors alongside his first Pro Bowl nod. That same season, he played a massive role in the Giants’ magical postseason run, anchoring the defense as they defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XLVI.

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A two-time Pro Bowler during his tenure in New York, JPP solidified his spot as one of the most dynamic pass rushers in franchise history before being traded in 2018.

Key takeaways