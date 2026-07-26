NY Giants view Kayvon Thibodeaux as a locker room leader ahead of 2026 NFL season

The New York Giants see in Kayvon Thibodeaux more than just a player, but a leader of men.

The New York Giants are entering a whole new era and much has been said about their new coaching staff and offensive young core. However, the team’s defense might view in Kayvon Thibodeaux the present and future of the unit.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson preached massive praise on edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. “He’s probably one of the hardest-working individuals that I’ve ever met. He is a ‘glue guy’ from a team standpoint, from a unit standpoint. He’s well-respected. He’ll speak his mind,” Wilson said.

Hence, even if all the narratives point to the coaching staff and the offense, the Giants have also found someone who is young, exciting, but also mature to keep their defense strong and united.

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Kayvon Thibodeaux needs to step up on the field too

While the Giants see Thibodeaux as a key component in the locker room, they also need him to step up inside the gridiron. Thibodeaux is entering the final year of his rookie contract. However, as of now he is a rotational piece behind Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.

Kayvon Thibodeaux had a 9.6% Run Stop Rate in 2025.



That ranked 3rd of 85 Edge defenders with 150 run defense snaps. pic.twitter.com/kYUYEHjKiQ — . (@bobbyskinner_) July 13, 2026

The 2023 NFL season is the only time Thibodeaux has gotten more than 5.5 sacks and reached double digits. In 2025, Thibodeaux had 2.5 sacks, 25 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and nine QB hits in 10 games, which he started.

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NY Giants projected starting defense for 2026 NFL season

As the Giants prepare for a new season, the defense suffered plenty of new changes. In fact, there are some questions as to who will be starting for the G-Men. This is their projected lineup: