NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo reveals key aspect of his game he plans to improve for 2026-27 season

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo addressed the specific area of his play style he needs to improve ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

The New York Giants aim for Cam Skattebo to be a key piece for the 2026-27 NFL season. The team dropped its first preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings by a 13-10 score, a contest that marked Skattebo’s return to the field.

His return renewed attention to the physical style that defined his promising rookie season. SNY Giants shared a clip Monday on X featuring the former Arizona State standout discussing his running style and how he hopes to evolve it this season. Skattebo remains committed to his physical approach while looking to make more defenders miss in space.

“I like to run through people instead of around them. Hopefully, you’ll see more running around people this year,” Skattebo said. In Saturday’s preseason game against the Vikings, Skattebo worked with the first-team offense and carried four times for 19 yards.

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What Skattebo aims to improve

The comment does not indicate that Skattebo intends to abandon the style that yielded solid results in his rookie season. Rather, it suggests he seeks to complement his power with greater agility, reducing unnecessary contact and creating more opportunities in open space.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants.

This development could benefit NY Giants throughout John Harbaugh’s first season as head coach. Skattebo has shown that he can generate difficult yards and contribute as a receiver, but making defenders miss would add another dimension to New York’s backfield.

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Harbaugh on Skattebo’s return

Afterward, Harbaugh was asked about the parts of Skattebo’s game that can get overshadowed by his reputation as a physical runner. “I don’t think he’s 100%. He would say he’s not,” Harbaugh said on Monday.

“But I got to see what you know about him already. I saw the foot quickness, the feel for the game, the explosiveness. It was good to watch him, good for me to see that.”

Skattebo’s comeback began after a brutal Oct. 26 ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles ended his rookie season. He suffered a dislocated right ankle and required surgery, wiping out the second half of a promising first NFL campaign.