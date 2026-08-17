NY Giants’ Cam Skattebo hints Najee Harris’ signing after Dante Miller injury

Cam Skattebo may have said a little too much after being asked about Najee Harris' visit to the New York Giants ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Cam Skattebo is never one to sugarcoat his honest thoughts, and the New York Giants have been reminded time and again. This time, after Najee Harris visited the Giants and the G-Men explored a replacement for injury-waived Dante “Turbo” Miller, Skattebo may have revealed what was supposed to remain a secret within the organization ahead of the 2026 NFL campaign.

“Obviously, we had a [running back] go down. Praying for Turbo [Miller] and what he’s got going on,” Skattebo admitted to media after Monday’s practice. “But we had a guy go down, we’ve got to fill the void, you know?

“We got a guy go down, brought another guy in. Najee [Harris] is a great player. I’m super excited to get to know him, meet him, and play with him. Whatever comes, comes, I’m super excited.”

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After the Giants received bad news on Miller’s injury following the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, the team wasted little time addressing it. Apparently, Skattebo also wasted no time subtly confirming New York’s next move.

Skatt on Najee Harris pic.twitter.com/G9Acg4haHx — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 17, 2026

Did Skattebo say a little too much?

Not only did Skattebo talk about Harris as if he were a sure-thing addition to the Giants’ roster for the 2026 NFL season, but there was another curious thing. Skattebo was in the middle of a sentence when he was interrupted—likely by a media spokesperson for the franchise—cutting his answer short.

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Maybe it was to prevent Skatt from diving deeper into the details and potentially revealing something New York wants to keep from the public for a bit longer. Still, based on what Skattebo said and how he said it, all signs suggest Harris impressed during his visit to East Rutherford and will become the newest member of Big Blue.

No red jersey for Skattebo

Along with Harris’ visit to East Rutherford, the Giants’ practice on Monday made headlines as Malik Nabers participated in team drills for the first time. Sporting a red non-contact jersey, even though it was a non-contact practice altogether, Nabers sent a clear signal that he is closer than ever to making his long-awaited NFL return. Asked about Nabers’ red jersey, Skattebo made something clear. If he ever needs to wear one, something must be seriously wrong.

“I think the ankle has to be in the wrong direction if the #44 red jersey gets pulled out,” Skattebo joked, referencing his season-ending injury last year. As long as he can put on his cleats, pads, and helmet, the Giants will have Skattebo locked and loaded to use as much as they want, and he’ll be ready to run through a brick wall.

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That’s what he brings to the table for New York and why the G-Men are confident that, as long as Skattebo and company are healthy, they have a shot. Skattebo doesn’t even have to be at 100%, just healthy enough to suit up. When the lights shine the brightest, it’s very difficult to keep him sidelined.