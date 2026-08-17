Kevin Durant reportedly emerges as option in Rockets trade talks

The Houston Rockets finished last NBA season with an unexpected outcome, largely because the arrival of Kevin Durant did not yield the anticipated results. This situation has left the franchise’s star’s future uncertain, as his name enters trade discussions for several key reasons.

Injuries to veterans Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet proved to be significant losses for the roster. A report from Ramona Shelburne and Tim MacMahon for ESPN explains how KD could be involved in trade talks by the Rockets:

“Interviews with team sources and those with knowledge of the team’s operations reveal that the VanVleet injury, and the season-ending ankle injury to Steven Adams later on, impacted the team in ways that extended off the floor. Beyond the team’s glaring lack of playmaking, their absences created a massive leadership void that Durant and the team struggled to fill.”

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Durant emerges as a trade option

This summer has been interesting, to say the least, as Houston has been trying to figure out what to do with Durant. The situation will likely drag on and may not find an immediate resolution, potentially stretching further into the season.

Kevin Durant of Houston Rockets.

Durant’s name has reportedly been made available in trade discussions, which could begin to create a rift between management and the player. However, everything remains reportage for now as anticipation builds around what Durant’s future in the NBA will hold.

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“Whether or not the Rockets look to continue their partnership with Durant is the big question at large, especially since they don’t view him as an ‘untouchable’ talent in trade talks on their roster,” NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote. “Houston viewed the opportunity to acquire Durant as a way to upgrade from Jalen Green and bridge the gaps in their lineup to contend in the West, but by no means was this addition viewed as a long-term commitment.”

A potential mistake by the Rockets?

From a statistical standpoint, letting Durant leave would be a total mistake. The forward remains one of the greatest scorers of all time and continues to deliver highly consistent production.

He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game for the Rockets in 2025-26, proving he remains one of the premier scorers in the NBA. Furthermore, the public saw how much the Rockets’ offense struggled without Durant against the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs. Therefore, if the front office decides to let him go, it must bring in someone of that same caliber.