NY Giants release Cam Jones after domestic injury in latest roster moves

The New York Giants have trimmed down their roster ahead of the 2026 NFL season, letting linebacker Cam Jones walk.

The New York Giants continue to shape out their roster for the 2026 NFL season. As veterans get set to join training camp, the G-Men announced two roster moves, one of which includes linebacker Cam Jones.

The Giants confirmed that Cam Jones (linebacker) and C.J. Ravenell have been placed on waivers. As reported by Dan Duggan, Jones has been inactive ever since suffering an ankle injury while moving into his new home in New Jersey.

The NFL offseason often produces unusual stories, and Jones’ reported injury is definitely near the top of the list heading into the 2026 campaign. The Giants are still well stocked at linebacker, meaning Jones’ departure may become an afterthought by the time the season rolls around.

Advertisement

NY Giants’ depth at the position

With John Harbaugh at the helm and Dennard Wilson calling the plays, New York’s defense appears set for a big year, and the arrival of Arvell Reese may be the cherry on top of a stacked defensive unit that has no shortage of options at linebacker.

Cam Jones in action for the Chiefs.

In addition to Reese, who will be the team’s primary Will linebacker, the Giants have Tremaine Edmunds at the Mike spot. Providing depth, Harbaugh can also count on Micah McFadden, Jack Kelly, Zaire Barnes, and Darius Muasau.

Advertisement

Final tweaks before training camp

The Giants will open training camp on Wednesday, July 29. After releasing Jones and Ravenell, New York has two open roster spots, and it may not be long before the coaching staff fills them. According to several reports, the G-Men could host private workouts with available players on Tuesday in hopes of making last-minute additions to the training camp roster.