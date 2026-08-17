Patrik Laine reportedly emerges as solution for Brad Marchand-less Panthers

The Florida Panthers and Patrik Laine didn’t always seem like a fit, but things have changed, and it may make sense now. Brad Marchand recently underwent offseason surgery that is expected to sideline him, at least for the start of the 2026-27 NHL season. And with a void on the third line, there may be no better time for the Cats to take a chance on Laine.

According to Nestor Quixtan from Heavy.com, the Panthers might have the ideal replacement to Marchand in Laine, who is sitting around in free agency. Although there would be several questions to be addressed mostly regarding the contract term, Laine may have all the ingredients of the kind of player that thrives in Sunrise.

Doubted, mocked, called to an early retirement, yet fueled by it all. That’s been a recipe for success for the Panthers before. Under Bill Zito, the Cats have channeled the best from players many around the NHL had given up on. Laine could be the latest addition to that list, and why not? A new name engraved on the Stanley Cup by season’s end. Because if Florida can stay healthy, there aren’t many teams that can take them out in a best-of-seven playoff series.

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Contract concerns for Laine and Panthers

For Laine, however, it would also be a matter of being offered a contract worth his while. Where exactly that line is, though, remains unclear. Coming off a five-game season and facing concerns on several fronts—including injuries and his overall ability to produce consistently—Laine may not be able to ask for much. The Panthers, moreover, can’t hand out too much, either.

Patrik Laine playing for the Montreal Canadiens

Aside from the Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Dallas Stars, who are over the cap, the Panthers currently have the narrowest cap space, with a measly $34,000 available, according to PuckPedia. In order to strike a deal with Laine, the Cats would have to make a roster move and, even then, sign Laine to a bonus-laden, performance-based deal.

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Whether Laine would accept such an uncertain contract remains the biggest question. As confident in himself as he might be, Laine is wise enough to know he’d much rather make guaranteed money than chase a potential fortune. Obviously, admitting that even he and his camp are wary of just how productive he may be would be a terrible look, so Laine won’t ever make that feeling public. But there’s reason to believe it’s an actual thought.

Would Laine be a good fit in Florida?

The Panthers know it might be unrealistic to expect Laine to return to his 40-goal form from back in 2017-18. At least not right away, but perhaps he can eventually and gradually grow into a more similar version of himself. Still, Florida won’t toss Laine into a top-six role, largely because they don’t have one up for grabs, either. Instead, the job vacancy is on the third-line wing, where Marchand played alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

The Panthers don’t know how long Marchand will be out, but it’s always best to prepare for the worst just in case. Laine would bring a very different style from Marchand, nowhere near as energetic or defensively committed, but he could compensate with depth scoring. He could also take a second power-play unit to the next level, granting the Cats a two-headed monster in the man advantage.

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To Florida’s fortune, Lundell and Luostarinen can hold it down defensively well enough by themselves. There’s a reason they are mainstays on the penalty kill in Sunrise, and they could take on a little more of the dirty work to allow Laine some freedom to find open spaces in the offensive zone and set up shop. As long as Laine gets his scoring touch back and is available, there might be no problem with that strategy. That’s still a big if, though.

Florida need to fill Marchand’s void

Even at 38, Marchand is irreplaceable for the Cats. There’s no sugarcoating that fact. Still, Laine may be an intriguing option. A completely different one, at that, but one that Paul Maurice may be able to make work regardless.

The Panthers’ key to success, along with an excellent defensive system that grinds out opponents, has always been deeply rooted in their depth scoring and how the Lundell-Luostarinen-Marchand third line could operate in the Stanley Cup Final as efficiently as another team’s first unit.

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With Marchand out, that strength will face headwinds. Laine, however, could be a great solution. Most importantly, an unexpected one that could take the league by surprise. Just when the rest of the NHL thinks they have the Panthers figured out, the latest back-to-back champions could pull a rabbit out of their hat.

Biggest question is contract-wise

If Florida can figure out a way around Laine’s financial and term demands and stay cap-compliant at the same time, it seems there would be no harm in giving the experiment a shot. Most likely, Laine will be after some kind of term and job security.

The Panthers, like virtually every team linked to Laine up until this point, may be wary of such a commitment. Florida will likely want to bring Laine in on a professional tryout contract (PTO) or a prove-it deal. Laine may have no appetite for that. Finding that sweet spot in between will be what makes or breaks this potential signing.

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If there’s two things Zito has accustomed fans in Broward County to, it’s: winning and always finding a way to make roster-boosting moves. Those traits may also excite Laine, who is well overdue for some success at the NHL level and may be willing to loosen up his end of the rope just to join a Stanley Cup contender, arguably the biggest one in the league.