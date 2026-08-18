NY Giants’ John Harbaugh breaks down missteps in Arvell Reese’s preseason debut

The New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh commented on what went wrong for Arvell Reese in his NFL preseason debut.

Head coach John Harbaugh has work to do as the NFL preseason gets underway for the New York Giants, who suffered a loss against the Minnesota Vikings in a game that also marked the debut of rookie Arvell Reese.

Reese delivered a solid performance in his preseason debut, leaving a great impression despite logging limited minutes as the team prepares for the rest of the preseason and the start of the regular season. His head coach gave him props following the game, per SNY Giants.

“Yeah, I thought Arvell played really well,” Harbaugh said. “I really didn’t see anything I didn’t like. I don’t think anybody felt that way. The one thing we probably had a problem with was he tried to put himself back in the game. Somewhere in about the late second or third quarter, he ran out onto the field, and we had to grab him and say, ‘We gotcha out right now.’ He is looking forward to this week, I can tell you that.”

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Reese’s performance

Reese did not play much in the NFL preseason opener, logging just 16 snaps, but he made an impact by recording two tackles. According to PFF, he led all rookie first-round defenders with an 88.2 grade, while Akheem Mesidor ranked second with an 81.6 grade.

Head coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants

Even though he was selected fifth overall as an edge/outside linebacker, Reese started at inside linebacker and recorded two tackles, including one solo, while playing 12 snaps on defense and four on special teams.

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Reese, whom Harbaugh lauded for his assignment retention, took on blocks and proved solid in pass coverage even though the Vikings pushed the ball 54 yards on 10 plays on their opening drive. Reese was not the only rookie to make his debut for the franchise. Francis Mauigoa, the tenth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, played 30 snaps in the game but did not make the same impact.

Reese looks to be a major part of the Giants’ defense this year, their first year under Harbaugh. He will hope to get more playing time in the next preseason game on August 22, when the Giants visit the Miami Dolphins. The team opens its regular season on September 13, hosting the Dallas Cowboys.