OJ Simpson died of cancer at the age of 76, in his time as a football player he dazzled with world with his skill, but since 1994 he was virtually the most infamous person in the United States.

OJ Simpson dead: The records of the most controversial athlete of all-time

OJ Simpson has died, the Simpson family posted a message on social media that the infamous former Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers running back passed away from cancer.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” a statement from his family said.

Simpson at one point was one of the most popular athletes in America, being a spokesperson for various brands and an NFL analyst on television. Simpson would famously try his hand in acting doing various movies and TV shows, most notably the Naked Gun films.

Then in the summer of 1994, OJ Simpson was the main suspect in the brutal murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, after a yearlong trial he would be found not guilty after spending a fortune on a dream team of defense attorneys that consisted of Johnnie Cochran, Robert Kardashian, Robert Shapiro, and F. Lee Bailey.

Simpson would eventually go to prison for nine years from 2008 – 2017 for armed robbery charges in an attempt to steal back sports memorabilia items that had once belonged to him.

Simpson leaves behind 5 children and an infamous legacy of the fall of a popular athlete.

OJ Simpson’s most important Football Records

O.J. Simpson, a former NFL running back, achieved several notable football records during his career. Here are some of his top records:



Single-Season Rushing Yards Record: In 1973, Simpson set the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single season with 2,003 yards. This record stood for 23 years until it was broken by Eric Dickerson in 1984.



First Player to Rush for 2,000 Yards in a Season: Simpson was the first player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, achieving this milestone in 1973.



Most Rushing Yards per Game in a Season: In his record-breaking 1973 season, Simpson averaged 143.1 rushing yards per game, a record that still stands today.



Five Consecutive Seasons Leading Rusher: Simpson led the NFL in rushing yards for five consecutive seasons from 1972 to 1976.



Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee: Simpson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985 in recognition of his outstanding career achievements.