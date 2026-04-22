Olaivavega Ioane’s profile: Who is the offensive lineman? Age, height, career and more

Olaivavega Ioane has emerged as one of the most complete interior offensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class after a standout career. The guard played in 42 games with 32 starts during his time in the Big Ten.

Coming out of the Penn State Nittany Lions program, he developed into one of the most reliable guards in college football. In 2025 alone, he allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, a rare mark that has boosted his draft stock.

Now, with momentum building ahead of draft night, he is in the conversation as a potential early-round selection. Scouts point to his blend of strength, technique and football IQ as traits that could translate immediately to the next level.

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How old is Olaivavega Ioane?

Olaivavega Ioane is 22 years old. He declared as a redshirt junior, which explains why he’s still relatively young compared to other prospects. His development path followed a classic trajectory: redshirt year in 2022, rotational role in 2023, full-time starter in 2024 and a breakout All-American campaign in 2025.

Olaivavega Ioane #71 of the Penn State Nittany Lions walks onto the field with teammates in 2025 (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

How tall is Olaivavega Ioane?

Olaivavega Ioane is officially listed at 6-foot-4. This height is ideal for an NFL guard, allowing him to maintain leverage while still matching up physically with larger defensive tackles.

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How much does Olaivavega Ioane weigh?

Olaivavega Ioane weighs 149 kg (328 lbs). This weight allows him to anchor against power rushers, generate push in the run game and maintain balance through contact.

What is Olaivavega Ioane’s arm length?

Olaivavega “Vega” Ioane has an arm length of 32 3/4 inches, according to measurements from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. While it is not considered elite compared to offensive tackles, it is fully adequate for a guard at the next level.

Olaivavega Ioane’s achievements with the Penn State Nittany Lions

Olaivavega Ioane earned First-team All-American and All-Big Ten honors during his career with Penn State. During his time, he developed into one of the most dominant interior offensive linemen in college football.

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His breakout came in the 2025 season, when he was recognized as a First-team All-American and also secured First-team All-Big Ten honors after previously earning second-team recognition.

Olaivavega Ioane #71 of the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2025 (Source: Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

His durability and experience played a major role in his profile. He appeared in 42 career games and made 32 starts, giving him a level of exposure to high-level competition that many prospects lack.

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Olaivavega Ioane’s career highlights

Dominant 2025 pass protection production: One of the most impressive aspects of Ioane’s career came during the 2025 season, when he allowed zero sacks and zero quarterback hits across more than 600 snaps, along with just a handful of pressures. This level of efficiency is extremely rare for an interior lineman with a full workload and is a major reason evaluators consider him one of the safest prospects in the class.

Breakout All-American campaign: His 2025 season wasn’t just statistically dominant—it also brought national recognition. Ioane emerged as one of the best guards in college football, earning top honors and anchoring the Penn State Nittany Lions offensive line. His performance that year firmly elevated his draft stock into first-round territory.

Consistent high-level starting experience: Ioane became a full-time starter in 2024 and held that role through his final season, including a 16-start campaign in 2024. That continuity allowed him to develop chemistry and consistency, two traits that show clearly on tape and are highly valued by NFL teams.

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Physical dominance as a run blocker: Known as a “people mover,” Ioane consistently generated displacement at the line of scrimmage. His strength and leverage allowed him to control defensive tackles and open rushing lanes, while also showing enough agility to climb to the second level and engage linebackers effectively.

Positional versatility on the interior: Throughout his career, Ioane logged snaps at both guard spots, although he primarily excelled at left guard in his final season. This versatility adds to his value, giving NFL teams flexibility when projecting him into different offensive line configurations.

Rapid development into a first-round prospect: After redshirting early in his college career, Ioane steadily improved each season, transitioning from a rotational player to a cornerstone lineman. By the end of his time at Penn State, he was widely viewed as a top interior offensive line prospect and potential early-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.