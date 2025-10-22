Not James Franklin: Beneficiary of biggest buyout in NCAA history reportedly plans coaching return

Following James Franklin’s firing by the Penn State Nittany Lions, reports suggest the beneficiary of the biggest buyout in college football history might be returning to the NCAA on a head coaching role.

Jimbo Fisher made history during his tenure with the Texas A&M Aggies. After a couple of successful years to begin his 10-year, $75 million contract, things turned south as Fisher was fired in November 2023. Consequently, the Texas A&M University had to foot the bill on the biggest buyout in NCAA history at a whooping $77.5 million figure.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the 60-year-old head coach spends much time watching film, organizing potential coaching staffs, and imagining recruitment plans. Fisher may be set for life with his earnings, but his life revolves around college football, and he isn’t giving up on his passion.

Could be back

Now, reports suggest the former Florida State Seminoles and Texas A&M Aggies head coach is eyeing a return to college football. Fisher’s name has been on everybody’s lips since Penn State fired Franklin, paying him over $50 million—including the $48 million buyout and his pending salary for the year. Though a hefty figure, it’s still much less than what the Aggies had to pay to Fisher.

Head Coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“I never got into coaching for money,” Fisher commented during his interview with Yahoo Sports. “Well, I’m not going to get out of it because I’ve got money.”

Big bucks

While Franklin’s buyout is one of the biggest in college football history, it could be surpassed by other multimillion-dollar clauses around the league. According to Front Office Sports, there are two contract buyouts set at higher amounts than Fisher’s $77.5 million.

The USC Trojans would have to pay $90 million to Lincoln Riley, while the Georgia Bulldogs are committed to paying approximately $110 million to Kirby Smart in the event of his firing. However, neither coach is expected to be on the hot seat anytime soon.