Marquez Valdes-Scantling joining Cowboys WR depth chart could signal a George Pickens trade

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is joining the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal. This could mean the team is already looking past George Pickens, who could get traded sooner rather than later. While this is not a pound-for-pound replacement, it could help the team to make a final decision.

Reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the former player of teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Seattle Seahawks is going to another explosive offense. Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers future is still unclear, so Marquez Valdes-Scantling decided to join Dak Prescott at the Cowboys.

As for the team’s wide receiver depth chart, CeeDee Lamb is the first option, with Pickens as No. 2 as of now. Then, Valdes-Scantling could come at three, and Ryan Flournoy going as the main slot guy. Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin, Anthony Smith, Traeshon Holden, Jordan Hudson, Parris Campbell, Camden Brown, and newly-signed Tyler Johnson round up the WR room.

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Is Marquez Valdes-Scantling a great replacement of George Pickens?

Pickens is a star, but MVS is a reliable veteran. Still, he is nowhere near Pickens’ level. It’s been reported that Pickens will sign his franchise tag, but this is a volatile personality that could turn into unpredictable behavior.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys.

As for how good of a replacement he is. It’s not precisely the best. Pickens has excellent hands, great contested catch ratio and yards after catch. MVS is a good deep threat, but that’s about it. However, he does bring Super Bowl pedigree, since he is a two-time NFL champion.

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The Cowboys are struggling with a star once again

It seems like a yearly thing where the Cowboys have a contractual battle with one of their stars. They had an issue with Micah Parsons that ended up in a trade to the Packers. Previously, it happened in 2024 when trying to sign CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott’s contract extensions. There always seem to be some sort of trouble.