With Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers future unclear, Marquez Valdes-Scantling joins Dak Prescott at Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have no certainty regarding what will happen with Aaron Rodgers in the upcoming season. For now, the only concrete move is that one of their receivers from last season, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is joining the Dallas Cowboys lead by Dak Prescott.

According to insider Tom Pelissero via his X account, the two-time Super Bowl champion is joining America’s Team on a one-year contract. Valdes-Scantling joins a receiving corps that already features the experience and talent of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Now it remains to be seen what will happen from here on out with the veteran quarterback in Steel City. Will Rodgers return for another year seeking revenge, or will he instead choose to continue his career elsewhere?

Advertisement

The second stint of Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling has come to an end

During their time together with the Green Bay Packers (2018–2021), Aaron Rodgers and Marquez Valdes-Scantling established a potent deep-threat connection, with MVS hauling in 123 receptions for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns from the four-time MVP. Their chemistry peaked in 2020, when Valdes-Scantling led the NFL with an explosive 20.9 yards per reception.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with Aaron Rodgers.

Fast forward to their reunion with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Rodgers managed to throw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions across 16 games. While Valdes-Scantling’s role was more limited during this second stint—recording just 14 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown in 10 appearances—his presence provided a familiar veteran target for Rodgers as they navigated a transition year in the AFC North.

Advertisement

The weapons available to Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott will have a versatile set of weapons for the 2026 season, as Marquez Valdes-Scantling joins a deep rotation headlined by superstar CeeDee Lamb and second-year breakout Ryan Flournoy.

While MVS adds much-needed speed to the perimeter, the surplus of talent in the wide receiver room could signal a George Pickens trade, especially as the Cowboys weigh the cost of Pickens’ $27.3 million franchise tag against long-term roster stability.

With these options at his disposal, Prescott is well-positioned to command a high-octane offense that blends veteran experience with explosive youth:

Advertisement