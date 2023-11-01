Aaron Rodgers‘ departure meant a significant change for the Green Bay Packers, but they had Jordan Love ready to take over. At first, it looked like he might be their guy. But only a few weeks later, the outlook at quarterback is uncertain.

General manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the media on Wednesday, making it clear the organization is not ready to make a long-term decision on the Utah State product yet.

“I hope not,” Gutekunst said when asked whether it could take longer than this season to evaluate Love. “We’ve got 10 games left. These are going to be very important 10 games.”

Love started his first season as starter on the right foot, throwing for seven touchdowns and getting picked just once as the Packers went 2-1. But the season took a huge twist since then. Green Bay lost four in a row, with Love throwing for four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Love dealing with the A-Rod comparisons

Even though each quarterback has a different story, Rodgers’ memorable stint at Lambeau Field inevitably set the bar extremely high for Love. In fact, many are comparing this exact moment in their careers.

After just seven games as the Packers’ starting quarterback, Rodgers was given a huge contract extension. Love, on the other hand, has yet to prove the front office he’s the right guy for the job. While the 25-year-old still has one more year under contract, it looks like this season could be very telling for his future. Since the franchise is moving on from a legendary quarterback, everyone knew Love would be under the microscope. But one thought they would be more patient with him, considering how he’s surrounded.

Most of his pass-catchers are rookies or second-year players, which is never ideal for a quarterback who is taking his first seps. Even so, Love managed to show glimpses of his talent. Perhaps one of his brightest spots so far was his ability to react to a slow start.

“I think he’s done a lot of really good things,” Gutekunst said. “Really like the way he’s responded to the adversity, how he’s led the team. Again, we’ve got to be better as a unit, and I expect that to happen over the next 10 games. And I think that we’re going through some things that we knew we would go through. We haven’t had the results that we want, but I do like the way guys are responding to things.”

What’s next for Love, Packers

From now on, the Packers will have little to no margin for error if they want to make the playoffs. But above all, they are preparing to see if their current quarterback is capable of leading the franchise in the years to come.

The Packers are currently third in the NFC North with a 2-5 record. Love and company willl take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday aiming to end a four-game losing streak. The following week they’ll hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. These are the Packers’ next 10 games:

vs. Rams – 11/5

at Steelers – 11/12

vs. Chargers 11/19

at Lions – 11/23

vs. Chiefs – 12/3

at Giants – 12/11

vs. Buccaneers – 12/17

at Panthers – 12/24

at Vikings – 12/31

vs. Bears – 1/7

Packers coach Matt LaFleur stood up for his quarterback, suggesting it would be unfair to evaluate him now. “I think in order to do that, I think everybody’s got to play better around him, quite frankly. Are there some things he can do better? Absolutely. I think he’d be the first to tell you. Are there some things we can do as a staff to help our guys? Absolutely. And then, when there are plays there to be made, we’ve got to make the plays.”