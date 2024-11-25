Packers QB Jordan Love gets honest about win vs shorthanded 49ers without Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa

Week 12 of the NFL brought an important victory for the Green Bay Packers over the San Francisco 49ers. Jordan Love made it clear that the absence of Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa was no excuse for his performance.

Week 12 of the NFL came to a close for the Green Bay Packers with an important win over the San Francisco 49ers. The team coached by Shanahan traveled to Wisconsin with a depleted roster due to injuries to Brock Purdy and Nick Bosa. Despite this, QB Jordan Love didn’t want to take away any credit from his team’s victory.

“It’s the NFL,” said Packers quarterback. “They’ve got other good players. We’ve had injuries. Guys are banged up. You’ve got to go find a way to win, no matter who’s out there. It’s tough for them, but we’ll take the win.”

Although the absence of talented players like Bosa and Purdy could have changed the course of the game to some extent, Love took the game seriously and finished with 13 of 23 for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

The team coached by Matt LaFleur was strong once again at Lambeau Field, earning their eighth victory of the season and sitting in third place in the NFC North, behind the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Malik Heath #18 and Dontayvion Wicks #13 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Next Thursday, November 28, in Week 13 of the NFL, the Packers will play at home once again. This time, they will host none other than Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami Dolphins, in what promises to be a high-stakes matchup.

Josh Jacobs’ outstanding performance against the 49ers

Although their opponent arrived for the matchup against the Packers with many key injuries, it did not mean that the team led by Jordan Love took their foot off the gas at any point. The home team set the tone from the start and left no doubt, both defensively and offensively.

Josh Jacobs, the star RB for Green Bay, was the standout performer in a memorable game. The former Las Vegas Raiders player rumbled for 106 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns. After the game, he couldn’t hide his excitement about his performance.

“I came here because I’d seen them winning,” Jacobs said per ESPN. “And I haven’t won a lot in my career, and that was a big thing for me when I’m making a decision. But not only that, man, being around these guys and seeing how hungry they are, seeing how much of pros they are on a day-to-day basis and how much it means to them, man, it makes me want to play harder, it makes me want to give everything I have.”

Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

What’s next for the Green Bay Packers?

vs Miami Dolphins, November 28th

vs Detroit Lions, December 5th

vs Seattle Seahawks, December 15th

vs New Orleans Saints, December 23rd

vs Minnesota Vikings, December 29th