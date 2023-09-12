The start of the Sean Payton era in Denver was met with significant anticipation as the Broncos hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in their inaugural home game. The spotlight was directed solely on the Broncos’ offense to see if the head coach had made some changes to it.

Payton’s hiring was primarily to rejuvenate this unit after a lackluster 2022 season under Nathaniel Hackett. All eyes were on quarterback Russell Wilson, who faced substantial scrutiny for his underwhelming performances in the previous year.

However, the offensive side of the ball failed to live up to the expectations, as the Broncos suffered a narrow 17-16 defeat to the Raiders. This defeat was intensified by the loss of an offensive player due to injury.

Broncos Tight End Greg Dulcich to Miss Multiple Weeks

Denver’s lack of offensive power is a persistent issue that continued in week 1, but it wasn’t the only one as their starting tight end suffered a setback. As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Greg Dulcich is set to sit out for “multiple weeks” due to a hamstring injury.

This update confirms it is the same muscle had troubled him three times during his rookie season. Dulcich’s unfortunate incident occurred just before halftime, finishing the game with two receptions for 22 yards.

Considering it’s a recurring problem that began during his first season in the league, the team is going to take a cautious approach to his recovery. Dulcich even had to spend some time in the injured reserve last season with this injury.

When Was Greg Dulcich Drafted?

Greg Dulcich was drafted in 2022 by the Denver Broncos with the 80th pick.