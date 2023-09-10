The Baltimore Ravens started a new season with a convincing 25-9 win over the Houston Texans. They want to become a contender in the AFC alongside teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals or the Buffalo Bills.

It was a very complicated offseason for the Ravens trying to solve Lamar Jackson’s contract situation. They took a risk by using a non-exclusive franchise tag, but, when no team showed any interest, the quarterback got rewarded and became the best paid player in the league.

Of course, the Ravens added names like Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers to improve at the wide receiver position. They could be a very explosive threat in the NFL. However, Baltimore just lost a key piece due to injury and those hopes could be derailed.

J.K. Dobbins out for the season with achilles injury

J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles during the game against the Houston Texans in a massive blow for the Ravens. It all happened in the third quarter after he caught a short pass from Lamar Jackson and was tackled by M.J. Stewart.

After the first medical tests, it’s been confirmed that Dobbins is out for the entire 2023 season. Now, the Ravens will have to work on their depth cart with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. This was Lamar’s reaction to the news.

“That’s very unfortunate. I feel like J.K. been busting to get back on that field and just show what he’s capable. To help us out along the way. I spoke highly of him this offseason, just letting everybody know we really need him. For him to go down, that’s just very unfortunate. Not just him, but for all of us.”